July 2024 ASX Leaders With High Insider Ownership And Strong Growth Prospects

As the Australian market experiences a positive uptick, with the ASX200 poised to climb over one percent this morning following robust gains on Wall Street, investors are keenly observing trends and opportunities. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing, as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 26.7% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Biome Australia (ASX:BIO) 34.5% 114.4% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 59.4% Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) 10.2% 94.3% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 45.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 76.4% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Chrysos (ASX:C79) 21.3% 63.5%

Click here to see the full list of 91 stocks from our Fast Growing ASX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Emerald Resources NL is a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$2.53 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from mine operations, totaling A$339.32 million.

Insider Ownership: 18.5%

Emerald Resources has demonstrated robust growth with a 53.4% increase in earnings over the past year. Despite some shareholder dilution, EMR is poised for substantial future growth, with earnings expected to rise significantly at an annual rate of 23.2% and revenue forecasted to grow at 18.6% per year, both outpacing the Australian market averages of 13% and 5.3%, respectively. Additionally, EMR's Return on Equity is projected to be high at 20.7% in three years' time.

ASX:EMR Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Flight Centre Travel Group Limited operates as a travel retailer serving both leisure and corporate sectors across regions including Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia with a market capitalization of approximately A$4.71 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its leisure and corporate travel services, totaling A$1.28 billion and A$1.06 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 13.3%

Flight Centre Travel Group, while not the top in its class, shows promise with earnings forecasted to grow by 18.84% annually, outpacing the Australian market's 13%. This growth is supported by a solid forecast Return on Equity of 21.8% in three years. Despite slower revenue growth projections at 9.7% yearly, this still exceeds the market average of 5.3%. The stock is currently valued at 31% below its estimated fair value, indicating potential for appreciation.

ASX:FLT Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mesoblast Limited, operating in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland, focuses on developing regenerative medicine products with a market capitalization of approximately A$1.25 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its development of adult stem cell technology platform, totaling $7.47 million.

Insider Ownership: 22.6%

Mesoblast, an Australian biotech firm, shows potential with insider buying trends and is forecasted to become profitable within three years. Despite some shareholder dilution over the past year, earnings are expected to grow by 48.83% annually. Recent developments include the resubmission of its BLA for Ryoncil, targeting a high-mortality pediatric condition, which has received Fast Track and Priority Review designations from the FDA. However, trading at 89.7% below estimated fair value suggests significant undervaluation or investor caution regarding its prospects.

ASX:MSB Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

