Joe Biden forging ahead with efforts to counter China as Donald Trump, election loom large

We're little more than four months away from the US election, and with two wars raging and geopolitical alliances shifting, the mental acuity of the two main White House contenders has become a subject worthy of global attention.

While some point to US President Joe Biden's gaffes, moments of confusion and persistent inconsistencies over Washington's position with respect to the defence of Taiwan as evidence of mental decline, he has still forged ahead with efforts to strengthen partnerships and establish new ones.

Meanwhile, the possibility of a second Donald Trump administration has many US allies and partners mulling independent policies to be prepared for possible abrupt shifts in positions on the South China Sea, the Korean peninsula and Ukraine from the Oval Office, according to some analysts.

Washington's stronger ties with India were on full display this month, when US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell went to New Delhi.

The visit underscored a deepening of bilateral ties that would not have been possible without the many strains in New Delhi's relations with Beijing in recent years, and was followed by another visit to the country by US lawmakers that drew the Chinese government's ire.

A bipartisan delegation, including Representative Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, and Representative Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, arrived in Dharamsala to meet with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

That trip prompted Beijing to warn of "resolute measures" if Washington fails to honour its commitment to recognise Tibet as part of China. That threat that may turn into action in response to a US bill seeking to counter Beijing's narrative on Tibet, which will head to Biden's desk for ratification.

There is little domestic political risk for Biden in signing the legislation, given the results of a recent Pew Research Centre survey showing that roughly four-fifths of Americans have an unfavourable view of China and an increasing number see the country as an enemy.

And despite diplomatic missteps like Biden's "xenophobia" comment, criticism in the US over Modi's record on democracy and human rights and an assassination attempt on US soil, analysts say, India needs Washington because China remains a unifying force for the two countries.

India aside, Biden has made significant progress in pushing other allies and partners to follow his administration's lead in countering China, a task that has become easier as concern spreads over China's surging trade with Russia and its role in prolonging Moscow's war against Ukraine.

That concern has risen to the top of the Group of 7's agenda. In a meeting last week on countering Chinese industrial overcapacity, "unfair" state subsidies and state-led dominance of strategic industries, G7 leaders vowed to take joint action against Chinese financial institutions boosting Russia's wartime economy.

Discussions over similar action by Nato are likely to dominate a meeting of the security alliance, scheduled for next month in Washington.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Washington last week that China's support for Russia's efforts in Ukraine has made it necessary for the bloc to forge global partnerships, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, and significantly ramp up defence spending.

Beijing's position has intensified the largest armed conflict in Europe since the end of World War II, Stoltenberg explained, saying the allies have been spurred to act and "impose a cost".

Such posturing, however, has not cowed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who last week signed a mutual defence agreement with North Korea's Kim Jong-un that formalised their alliance. Putin called the deal "a breakthrough document," while Kim called it the "strongest ever treaty" signed between the countries.

Also concerning for Washington policymakers was Putin's next stop - Hanoi, where the restarting of arms trade with Vietnam was expected to be high on the agenda.

True to form, Putin hinted while in Vietnam that he may revise his government's doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons. His comment coincided with a demand by Ohio Representative Mike Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, that the Biden administration publicise its intelligence on Russia's nuclear capabilities.

But despite whatever advances Putin and Xi Jinping have made, Biden still appears to have the upper hand in terms of alliances, formal or otherwise, in the Indo-Pacific.

An inaugural trilateral summit in Washington between the leaders of the Philippines, the United States and Japan saw a number of announcements focused on strengthening maritime defence cooperation in the South China Sea to counter Beijing's increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters.

Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr at the White House in April, Biden said their trilateral summit represented a "new era of a partnership" designed to show strong support for the Philippines as it comes under growing pressure from China.

On the same front, Philippine defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro said last month that there is a "very strong possibility" for his country and Japan to sign an agreement allowing their defence forces to train in each other's territories during a meeting involving the two nations' foreign and defence ministers in July.

The US-Japan-Philippines partnership also follows a host of military, diplomatic, education and technology measures announced by Biden, Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol last year. While those agreements stopped well short of a formal alliance or the sort of collective defence commitment seen in Nato's binding Article 5, they sent a clear signal that the three would do far more in times of crisis than "consult", the language outlined in the summit joint statement.

But not all of Biden's efforts to build alliances to China's detriment are working out as planned. Hopes for a trade deal within Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) were dashed when US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that a trade deal within IPEF - the knottiest of the framework's four pillars - was mired in political infighting.

Against a background of scepticism towards how much Biden will be able to turn IPEF into an effective means to bolster economic integration with China's neighbours, more voices in Washington are also calling for the US to join the Asia-Pacific trade bloc which Trump walked away from as one of his first official acts in office in 2017.

In a book released this month, Robert Blackwill, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Richard Fontaine, the president of the Centre for a New American Security, pushed joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as one of several moves needed to strengthen the "pivot to Asia".

The authors, both of whom worked in the George W. Bush administration, join other voices calling for closer economic engagement with China's neighbours.

A report by the Asia Society Policy Institute last year, which was largely critical of Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, calls for options, including joining a "reimagined" CPTPP to update and renegotiate core areas of the agreement.

