Jobs Report Highlighted During Holiday-Shortened Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (June)

Construction spending (May)

ISM manufacturing (June)

Featured Earnings

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) (Q4) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) (Q2) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (Q2) EPS of five cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markets Closed for Canada Day

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Auto sales (June)

Job openings (May)

Read:

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (NYSE: MSM) (Q3) EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.74 in the prior-year quarter.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) (Q3) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) (Q3) EPS for loss of 87 cents, compared to a gain of 67 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Canada

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (June) Manufacturing PMI in Canada decreased to 49.30 points in May from 49.40 points in April.

Featured Earnings

Numinus Wellness Inc. ( T.NUMI) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (June)

Initial jobless claims

U.S. trade deficit (May)

S&P final U.S. services PMI (June)

Factory orders (May)

ISM services (June)

Featured Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) (Q1) EPS calls for gain of $3.46, compared to $2.91 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (May) In April, Canada's merchandise exports increased 2.6%, while imports rose 1.1%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $2.0 billion in March to $1.0 billion in April.

Featured Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. ( T.VZLA) (Q2) EPS of for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

Story continues

U.S.



Markets Closed for Independence Day

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (June)

Featured Earnings

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) (Q4) EPS for loss of 70 cents, compared to loss of 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead