Jobs Report Highlighted During Holiday-Shortened Week
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (June)
Construction spending (May)
ISM manufacturing (June)
Featured Earnings
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) (Q4) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) (Q2) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (Q2) EPS of five cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Markets Closed for Canada Day
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Auto sales (June)
Job openings (May)
Read:
Tech Companies Leading the Charge in the Transformative AI Era
Exposing 'AI Washing': Real Tech Developers Making Authentic AI Contributions
Cancer Rates Surge: Key Biotech Stocks Leading the Charge in Oncology Drug Development
Agritech Industry Makes Strides in Ensuring Sustainable and Secure Food Supply
Tech Giants Drive AI Advancements as US Considers New Investment Rules for China
Featured Earnings
MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (NYSE:MSM) (Q3) EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.74 in the prior-year quarter.
Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) (Q3) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) (Q3) EPS for loss of 87 cents, compared to a gain of 67 cents to the prior-year quarter.
Canada
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (June) Manufacturing PMI in Canada decreased to 49.30 points in May from 49.40 points in April.
Featured Earnings
Numinus Wellness Inc. (T.NUMI) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
ADP employment (June)
Initial jobless claims
U.S. trade deficit (May)
S&P final U.S. services PMI (June)
Factory orders (May)
ISM services (June)
Featured Earnings
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) (Q1) EPS calls for gain of $3.46, compared to $2.91 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Canadian international merchandise trade (May) In April, Canada's merchandise exports increased 2.6%, while imports rose 1.1%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $2.0 billion in March to $1.0 billion in April.
Featured Earnings
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T.VZLA) (Q2) EPS of for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Markets Closed for Independence Day
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. employment report (June)
Featured Earnings
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) (Q4) EPS for loss of 70 cents, compared to loss of 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.