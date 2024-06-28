Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,875.79
    -66.37 (-0.30%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,460.70
    -22.17 (-0.40%)
     

  • DOW

    39,122.94
    -41.12 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7310
    +0.0009 (+0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.45
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,070.77
    -1,877.75 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.97
    -24.86 (-1.94%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,336.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,039.44
    +1.09 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3430
    +0.0550 (+1.28%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,732.60
    -126.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.41
    +0.17 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,164.12
    -15.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,583.08
    +241.54 (+0.61%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6819
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE AFTER COOLING U.S. PCE DATA RAISE FED HOPES

Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows prices rose at slowest pace since March 2021

Jobs Report Highlighted During Holiday-Shortened Week

Baystreet.ca
·2 min read

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (June)

Construction spending (May)

ISM manufacturing (June)

Featured Earnings

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) (Q4) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) (Q2) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (Q2) EPS of five cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markets Closed for Canada Day

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Auto sales (June)

Job openings (May)

Read:

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (NYSE:MSM) (Q3) EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.74 in the prior-year quarter.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) (Q3) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) (Q3) EPS for loss of 87 cents, compared to a gain of 67 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Canada

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (June) Manufacturing PMI in Canada decreased to 49.30 points in May from 49.40 points in April.

Featured Earnings

Numinus Wellness Inc. (T.NUMI) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (June)

Initial jobless claims

U.S. trade deficit (May)

S&P final U.S. services PMI (June)

Factory orders (May)

ISM services (June)

Featured Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) (Q1) EPS calls for gain of $3.46, compared to $2.91 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (May) In April, Canada's merchandise exports increased 2.6%, while imports rose 1.1%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $2.0 billion in March to $1.0 billion in April.

Featured Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. (T.VZLA) (Q2) EPS of for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.


Markets Closed for Independence Day

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (June)

Featured Earnings

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) (Q4) EPS for loss of 70 cents, compared to loss of 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (June) Employment was little changed in May (+27,000; +0.1%), and the unemployment rate moved up to 6.2% from 6.1%.