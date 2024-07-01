Jim Cramer On Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU): “It’s Not Done Going Up”

We recently published a list of the 10 Stocks to Buy and Sell Before the Third Quarter 2024 According to Jim Cramer. Since Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) ranks 1st on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Jim Cramer in a latest program discussed the changing consumer trends in the US, wondering whether the consumer is just “fed up” of paying high prices and becoming “frugal.” Cramer said this “frugal thesis” is not “obvious” but he has recognized this latest trend based on some new developments. Cramer named a few consumer companies that are benefitting from the changing consumer behavior because of their discounted price offerings. Cramer rejected the notion that dollar stores are cheap. He said these stores raise prices “aggressively” and calling them dollar stores has become a “misnomer.” The CNBC host said the consumers “want prices lower” and that’s why dollar store companies are getting crushed in the new environment.

Jim Cramer also said the “renting society” is winning the “owning society,” pointing to a new trend where consumers are renting boats instead of buying them to enjoy the experience without spending a fortune.

Is Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) Stock to Buy and Sell Before the Third Quarter 2024 According to Jim Cramer?

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 115

Jim Cramer in a latest program said Micron is a “quiet bellwether” of “non-AI” and “some AI” semiconductor plays because the company’s “strength” is high-bandwidth memory which is used all across the “semiconductor food chain.” Cramer said even though Micron had doubled since October, “I bet it’s not done going up.”

Wall Street is taking notice of Micron Technology Inc’s (NASDAQ:MU) ascendance in the AI industry dominance hierarchy. BofA thinks Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is one of the Big 10 AI stocks in 2024, having gained about a massive 62% so far this year.

UBS recently maintained a Buy rating on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) and increased its price target on the stock to $155 from $125, citing its industry checks pointing to higher prices in the DRAM and NAND memory industry. UBS said that Micron Technology Inc’s (NASDA:MU) valuation could become attractive once its gross margin peaks in the fourth quarter of 2025 . UBS expects Micron Technology Inc’s (NASDA:MU) EPS in 2025 to come in at around $17.50.

Sequoia Fund stated the following regarding Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Exits last year included Netflix, Bank of America and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). As discussed in our Q2 shareholder letter, we exited Micron after the rationale for our investment was strained by rising geopolitical tensions, which have increased investment risks in the high-performance semiconductor industry. These risks are bearable, but we felt it prudent to reduce the portfolio’s exposure to them. We think both Bank of America and Micron were purchased at conservative prices given the facts at hand, but the facts changed and we moved on.”

Overall, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) ranks 1st on Insider Monkey’s list titled 10 Stocks to Buy and Sell Before the Third Quarter 2024 According to Jim Cramer. While we acknowledge the potential of Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

