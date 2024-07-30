Jim Cramer is Bullish on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) After Q2 Results

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Calls Before August. Since Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks 2nd on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Earlier this month, Jim Cramer during his program on CNBC talked about the importance of optimism right now and explained why he sees hope for America in the future.

Cramer said that the recent political violence made things look “dark” and “grim.” The CNBC host said this election year has been a “mess, something very much in sync with the tone of the country.”

However, Cramer referred to the recent comments from the CEO of the world’s largest investment manager, and said it seems the end of the world is “not on the table.” Cramer called the executive’s comments a “breath of fresh air” and agreed with the notion that the US economy needs more growth and less business regulation. Cramer said that America has a huge deficit problem but it cannot tax its way out of this.

“But we can grow our way out of it.”

Cramers said we should understand that capitalism is a “force for good, a force for wealth generation, not just for the rich, but for everybody, as long as they invest.”

Jim Cramer urged his viewers to invest in individual stocks.

“I don’t care what you invest in, as long as you invest.”

For this article we watched the latest programs of Jim Cramer and picked 10 stocks he's talking about. With each stock we have mentioned hedge fund sentiment.

Is Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Among Jim Cramer’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Calls Before August?

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 115

Jim Cramer in a latest program yet again shared his bullish view on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), saying his charitable trust owns a stake in the company. However, Cramer said that Broadcom is going to get “hammered” like the rest of tech stocks because of the ongoing market rotation.

TD Cowen in a fresh note named Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) as one of the stocks that can benefit from the rise in AI spending. Analysts at the firm said there are “no signs” of generative AI demand abating and highlighted that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) recently raised its full-year AI outlook. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) expects AI-related revenue for 2024 at $11 billion.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) recently reported second-quarter results. Revenue in the quarter rose about 43% year over year. AI revenue in the period rose a whopping 280% year over year. Broadcom’s revenue stream is diverse and does not rely on a single source. It includes enterprise, networking, storage, data center/hyperscaler, industrial, and consumer space. For 2024 AVGO has increased its annual revenue guidance to over $51 billion, anticipating growth of over 40%. A significant portion of this growth is expected to come from software, which would also help margins.

The company’s Ethernet business is also strong amid partnerships with Arista Networks (ANET), while the company is also collaborating with Dell (DELL), Juniper (JNPR), and Super Micro (SMCI) in the networking business and other segments. Broadcom has also developed ASIC AI chips in partnership with Google and Meta Platforms.

Based on this strong growth and upcoming catalysts, AVGO’s forward P/E of about 25 makes the stock look undervalued.

Aristotle Atlantic Large Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company strategically focuses its research and development resources to address niche opportunities in target markets and leverage its extensive portfolio of U.S. and other patents and other intellectual property to integrate multiple technologies and create system-on-chip component and software solutions that target growth opportunities. Broadcom designs products and software that deliver high performance and provide mission-critical functionality. The company has a history of innovation in the semiconductor industry and offers thousands of products that are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, “set-top boxes broadband access”, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom differentiates itself through its high-performance design and integration capabilities and focuses on developing products for target markets where it believes it can earn attractive margins. We view Broadcom’s semiconductor business as being very well positioned to benefit from secular growth in data center networking, which is being driven by AI and cloud computing. The company continues to invest in research and development, and we see this as a competitive advantage for the company. Broadcom’s infrastructure software business is a recurring revenue business model that provides mission-critical mainframe support software to its customer base. The recent VMware acquisition will enhance this business strategy and accelerate the growth rate of this business unit, as VMware’s product suite includes key tools for AI server upgrades. Our long-term investment thesis is supported by Broadcom’s success in its strategy of maintaining technology and market share leadership in mission-critical markets with high switching costs and deep profit pools.”

Overall, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks 2nd on Insider Monkey’s list titled Jim Cramer’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Calls Before August. While we acknowledge the potential of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AVGO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Disclosure: None.