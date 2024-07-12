This JEP Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding By 49% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for JEP Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:1J4 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for JEP Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JEP Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman & CEO Andy Luong bought S$743k worth of shares at a price of S$0.31 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.32. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for JEP Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Andy Luong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Luong bought 4.42m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.31. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

JEP Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of under-the-radar companies with insider buying.

Does JEP Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that JEP Holdings insiders own about S$8.5m worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About JEP Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no JEP Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think JEP Holdings insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing JEP Holdings. For example - JEP Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: JEP Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com