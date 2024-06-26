Jefferies Q2 profit surges on dealmaking rebound

FILE PHOTO: General view of Jefferies Financial Group offices in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Jefferies Financial's second-quarter profit jumped nearly twelve-fold as it earned higher fees from advising on deals as well as underwriting stock and bond sales, the bank said on Wednesday.

Its earnings, viewed as an early indicator of results at major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, underscore the strong recovery in the corporate dealmaking space.

Expectations of a soft landing for the U.S. economy have sparked a surge in large mergers and acquisitions (M&A) this year. Buyers are also selling bonds to fund their purchases, while a strong rally in equities has boosted investors' appetite for new offerings.

Jefferies' investment banking revenue in the second quarter ended May 31 soared 59% from a year earlier to $803.2 million, helped by a strong performance in its advisory as well as equity and debt underwriting businesses.

"Overall, momentum continues to build across our Investment Banking business, as the market opportunity improves and the investment we have made in our platform translates to increased market share," Jefferies said in a statement.

The bank's capital markets revenue jumped 24%, thanks to strength in equities, and helped Jefferies' total revenue climb 60% to $1.66 billion.

In the reported quarter, the company expanded its partnership with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) as it looks to tap into the dealmaking market in Canada, which offers a competitive advantage for U.S. investment banks.

Jefferies net profit attributable to common shareholders rose to $145.7 million, or 64 cents per share, from $12.4 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

So far this year, Jefferies shares have gained nearly 14%, while those of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley jumped 19% and 5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York and Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)