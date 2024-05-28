Exploring the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYGY) recently announced a dividend of $1.8 per share, payable on 2024-06-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd Do?

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd is an investment holding conglomerate focused on investments in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles in Southeast Asia. Its segments include Astra, Thaco, direct motor interests, and other interests. The Astra segment includes the company's controlling interest in Astra International, an automotive group in Southeast Asia; THACO is a multi-industry group; Direct Motor extensive dealership network across Southeast Asia. The Other Strategic interests segment includes Southeast Asia investments in Siam City Cement and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's Dividend History

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.44% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.78%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 12.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 2.60% per year. And over the past decade, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -1.50%.

Based on Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd stock as of today is approximately 6.18%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.38.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 18.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 73.46% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 39.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 76.22% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.10%, which outperforms approximately 44.27% of global competitors.

Conclusion: A Robust Dividend Profile Backed by Strong Financials

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd's consistent dividend payments, coupled with a solid payout ratio and robust profitability, underscore its potential as a reliable dividend-paying stock. The company's strong growth metrics further enhance its appeal to investors looking for sustainable income streams. As Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd continues to navigate the complexities of the global market, its strategic investments and market positioning may well drive future dividend growth, making it an attractive option for value investors. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

