Advertisement
Canada markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,223.67
    +269.87 (+1.23%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,537.02
    +28.01 (+0.51%)
     

  • DOW

    39,308.00
    -23.90 (-0.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7338
    +0.0004 (+0.06%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.17
    -0.71 (-0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    79,740.91
    -3,266.48 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.07
    -35.12 (-2.79%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,369.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,036.62
    +2.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    -0.0810 (-1.83%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,411.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.09
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,221.56
    +50.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,913.65
    +332.89 (+0.82%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6795
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

Japanese insurers, banks to sell Honda shares worth $3.3 billion, filing shows

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese financial groups including Tokio Marine, Sompo and two MS&AD units will sell Honda Motor shares worth 535 billion yen ($3.3 billion) to unwind cross-shareholdings, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, Japan's first- and third-largest financial groups, also plan to participate in the sale, a sign that the unwinding of cross-shareholdings is catching pace as part of Japan's corporate governance reforms.

Reuters reported the insurers' plans earlier this week.

Cross-shareholding, or companies holding shares in each other, has long been seen as a way to reinforce business ties in Japan. But governance experts and foreign investors said it leads to lax governance by protecting management from shareholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secondary share offering from a total of 10 financial institutions would come up to 300 million shares including over-allotment, with the price yet to be decided. Honda's shares ended at 1,791 yen on Thursday, valuing the offering at about 535 billion yen.

The four non-life insurers, which include MS&AD Insurance subsidiaries Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa, have previously said they would cut their entire cross-shareholdings to zero in a few years, in response to a price-fixing scandal last year.

Honda was one of the top five cross-shareholding companies for the insurers except for Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, according to securities filings in March.

($1 = 161.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Anton Bridge; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)