Japan’s Tohokushinsha, Co-Producer of ‘Lost in Translation,’ Receives $575M Takeover Offer
Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners has offered to become a majority shareholder in Japanese film company Tohokushinsha and take it private, valuing the Japanese film company at $575M.
Tohokushinsha dubs foreign TV shows and films into Japanese and was also a co-producer of the 2003 film Lost in Translation that Sofia Coppola wrote and directed. The company also worked on the 1980 TV miniseries Shogun, which was based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name and the predecessor of Disney+’s Emmy-nominated modern version.
3D Investment Partners already holds an 18% share stake in Tohokushinsha and has proposed a purchase price of 600-650 yen per share, which represents a premium of 6%-15% to the film company’s closing price on Wednesday of 565 yen.
The finance firm first began building its stake in 2020 and said that the bid requires Tohokushinsha’s management to agree to delisting and other business plans proposed by 3D for the proposal to succeed.
3D Investment Partners added that the Japanese film company currently does not meet the criteria to maintain its listing as fewer than 25% of its shares are in circulation.
