January and February M&A Hits Lowest Level Since 2020, Will March Pick Up?

There were high hopes for a pickup in merger and acquisition activity heading into the new year, after 2023 hit an all-time low for the decade.[1] However, with only three weeks left in the first quarter, it does not look like improvement is on its way just yet.

High interest rates still a headwind

High interest rates continue to impact dealmaking, making it more expensive for companies and private equity firms to raise financing. Late last year there was hope that the March 20 Federal Open Market Committee meeting would bring the first cut in interest rates in four years. Since then, however, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and several Fed presidents have made clear that investors should expect later and fewer cuts in 2024.[2] Currently the CME Group's FedWatch tool only has a 3% probability of a rate cut at the March 20 meeting, with that probability increasing for meetings in the second half of the year.[3]

Another thing that hampered dealmaking was the economic uncertainty felt last year, exacerbated by pockets of market volatility in certain quarters. Those factors made it difficult for buyers and sellers to agree on terms. However, there is evidence that corporate uncertainty may be dissipating. Our Late Earnings Report Index (LERI?), which tracks outlier earnings dates, an indicator of corporate uncertainty, fell to its lowest level in nearly two years. A low reading suggests that U.S. companies are markedly more confident than they were in 2022 or 2023. That could bode well for dealmaking as the year continues.

Dealmaking falls to a four-year low

Despite some recent and exciting M&A announcements, volumes are still low for the year, with only 60 deals announced in January and February. That's the lowest number of announcements since 2020, which also clocked in at 60. March 2020 marked the beginning of Covid lockdowns, so only 16 deals were announced that month; we'll likely end higher for March 2024. M&A closes are also underwhelming at 45 versus the 5-year average of 70 closes for the first two months of the year.

Story continues

January and February M&A Hits Lowest Level Since 2020, Will March Pick Up?

Source: Wall Street Horizon

Some big announcements this year that have gotten investors excited are Hewlett Packard's (NYSE:HPE) bid for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) back in January, which could result in a $14 billion deal.[4] There was also Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) recent bid for Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) at $2.3 billion.[5] The largest year-to-date merger announcement, however, is that of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a deal that could be worth $35.3 billion.[6]

Things have fallen apart on other highly-anticipated deals. JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced they were scrapping a plan to takeover Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) in a deal worth $3.8 billion[7] weeks after losing a federal antitrust lawsuit that challenged the deal because of how it could possibly disadvantage consumers that rely on Spirit's discount fares.

M&A rebound expected as the year rolls on

While there is still hope for an M&A rebound this year, it will not come in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley did say in a note released Monday that they expect global deal-making volumes to rise 50% year over year, however, as headwinds that plagued the dealmaking world in 2023 dissipate. "We think that this 'winter' for M&A is thawing and activity is set to return cyclically and secularly," said the investment bank.[8]

1 Dealmakers see rebound after global M&A volumes hit decade-low, Reuters, December 21, 2023https://www.reuters.com2 Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress, Chair Jerome Powell, March 6, 2024, https://www.federalreserve.gov3 CME FedWatch Tool, CME Group, March 8, 2024, https://www.cmegroup.com4 HPE to acquire Juniper Networks to accelerate AI-driven innovation, January 9, 2024, https://www.hpe.com5 Walmart Agrees To Acquire VIZIO HOLDING CORP. To Facilitate Accelerated Growth of Walmart Connect through VIZIO's SmartCast Operating System, February 20, 2024, https://corporate.walmart.com6 Capital One to Acquire Discover, February 16, 2024 https://investor.capitalone.com7 JetBlue Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Spirit, March 4, 2024, https://news.jetblue.com8 An M&A Comeback Is on the Way, Morgan Stanley Says. Why Deals Can Surge 50%, Barron's, March 6, 2024. https://www.barrons.com

Copyright 2024 Wall Street Horizon, Inc. All rights reserved. Do not copy, distribute, sell or modify this document without Wall Street Horizon's prior written consent. This information is provided for information purposes only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantees the completeness of the information contained in this publication, and we are not responsible for any errors or omissions in or your use of, or reliance on, the information. This publication is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied upon for such advice. The information provided is not an invitation to purchase securities, including any listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and/or TSX Venture Exchange. TMX Group and its affiliated companies do not endorse or recommend any securities referenced in this publication. TMX, the TMX design, TMX Group, Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX, and TSX Venture Exchange are the trademarks of TSX Inc. and are used under license. Wall Street Horizon is the trademark of Wall Street Horizon, Inc. All other trademarks used in this publication are the property of their respective owners.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

