Italgas ups dividend after rise in 2023 core earnings

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Italgas logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Europe's biggest gas distributor Italgas said on Tuesday it would increase its dividend on 2023 results by 11% after its adjusted core earnings for last year met its forecast.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in 1.184 billion euros ($1.29 billion) last year, up more than 9% on 2022 mainly driven by growth of non-regulated businesses.

Net financial debt came in at 6.9 billion euros at the end of December, up from 6.5 billion euros at the end of 2022.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)