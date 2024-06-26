Israel approves extra gas exports, Leviathan field to be expanded

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view shows the Leviathan natural gas rig off the coast of the Mediterranean coast in northern Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Wednesday approved the export of more natural gas from its offshore fields to gird the economy and energy security, and its partners in the huge Leviathan project in turn said they planned to invest up to $500 million to expand its capacity.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen said the decision to more than double the amount of gas allowed for exports in the eastern Mediterranean would strengthen diplomatic ties, improve Israel's energy security and bring an added windfall to the economy.

His ministry gave the green light for the export of an additional 118 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, beyond the 105 bcm previously approved.

The Leviathan partners, which include operator Chevron and Israeli companies NewMed Energy and Ratio Energies , said they now intend to invest $400-500 million to expand the project, which primarily exports to Egypt and Jordan.

Leviathan currently produces 12 bcm a year, and that will gradually rise to about 21 bcm a year, NewMed said. It said the group is continuing to negotiate new deals to sell gas domestically and internationally.

