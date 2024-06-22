Investors Shouldn't Overlook IONOS Group's (ETR:IOS) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at IONOS Group's (ETR:IOS) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IONOS Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €286m ÷ (€1.7b - €331m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, IONOS Group has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IONOS Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for IONOS Group .

So How Is IONOS Group's ROCE Trending?

IONOS Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 42% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On IONOS Group's ROCE

As discussed above, IONOS Group appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 102% to shareholders over the last year, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with IONOS Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

