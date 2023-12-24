Investors in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (NZSE:FPH) have seen notable returns of 99% over the past five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZSE:FPH) share price is up 82% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 3.6% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 9.8% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.4% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 13% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 52.91.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NZSE:FPH Earnings Per Share Growth December 24th 2023

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare the TSR over the last 5 years was 99%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.8% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 15% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

