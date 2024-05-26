Investing in SFC Energy (ETR:F3C) five years ago would have delivered you a 113% gain

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the SFC Energy AG (ETR:F3C) share price is up 96% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 9.2% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 5.0% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, SFC Energy became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so investors may expect to see an increasing share price.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how SFC Energy has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between SFC Energy's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. SFC Energy hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 113% exceeds its share price return of 96%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

SFC Energy provided a TSR of 5.0% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 16% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SFC Energy that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

