Should You Investigate KION GROUP AG (ETR:KGX) At €45.43?

KION GROUP AG (ETR:KGX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at KION GROUP’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In KION GROUP?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that KION GROUP’s ratio of 17.39x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 17.38x, which means if you buy KION GROUP today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that KION GROUP should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that KION GROUP’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from KION GROUP?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 95% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for KION GROUP. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KGX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at KGX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KGX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for KGX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing KION GROUP at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with KION GROUP, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

