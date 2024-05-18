Should You Investigate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) At US$176?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Alphabet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Alphabet?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alphabet today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $216.27, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Alphabet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Alphabet look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Alphabet's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GOOGL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GOOGL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

