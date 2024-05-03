Interested In Tye Soon's (SGX:BFU) Upcoming S$0.0085 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Tye Soon Limited (SGX:BFU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Tye Soon investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.0085 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.013 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tye Soon stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of S$0.315. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Tye Soon paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Tye Soon paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Tye Soon's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 52% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Tye Soon has seen its dividend decline 2.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Tye Soon is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Tye Soon worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. To summarise, Tye Soon looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Tye Soon has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Tye Soon (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

