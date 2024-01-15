Institutional investors own a significant stake of 47% in Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT)

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Ventia Services Group's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 14 shareholders own 51% of the company

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 47% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ventia Services Group, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:VNT Ownership Breakdown January 15th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ventia Services Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Ventia Services Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ventia Services Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:VNT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2024

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.1% of Ventia Services Group. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Capital Research and Management Company is currently the company's largest shareholder with 5.5% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.3% and 5.1% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Dean Banks is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Ventia Services Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Ventia Services Group Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around AU$74m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Ventia Services Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Ventia Services Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

