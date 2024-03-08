Will Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Inspirato's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2023, Inspirato had cash of US$80m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$64m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 15 months from December 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that Inspirato will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 21 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Inspirato Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Inspirato is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 5.9% in the last year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 4.8% over the same period. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Inspirato Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Inspirato is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Inspirato's cash burn of US$64m is about 234% of its US$27m market capitalisation. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is Inspirato's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Inspirato's cash runway was relatively promising. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Summing up, we think the Inspirato's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Inspirato (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

