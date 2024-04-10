Insider Spends US$67k Buying More Shares In AngioDynamics

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that James Clemmer, the CEO, President & Director of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) recently shelled out US$67k to buy stock, at US$6.70 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AngioDynamics

In fact, the recent purchase by James Clemmer was the biggest purchase of AngioDynamics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$6.97. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. James Clemmer was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does AngioDynamics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that AngioDynamics insiders own about US$7.7m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At AngioDynamics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that AngioDynamics insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AngioDynamics. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for AngioDynamics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

