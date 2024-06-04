On May 31, 2024, Edward Fenster, a Director at Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), executed a sale of 9,248 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,069 shares of Sunrun Inc.

Sunrun Inc is a leading provider of residential solar electricity, pursuing a mission to create a planet run by the sun. The company installs, finances, and provides solar energy systems, offering clean energy solutions to residential clients.

Over the past year, Edward Fenster has sold a total of 537,318 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a significant number of insider sales compared to buys at Sunrun Inc. Specifically, there have been 65 insider sales and only 1 insider buy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Sunrun Inc were trading at $15 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.22 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $26.16, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued, classified as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice scenario.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Selling: Director Edward Fenster Sells Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Insider Selling: Director Edward Fenster Sells Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

