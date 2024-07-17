Insider Selling: CEO Glenn Sanford Sells Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI), executed a sale of 65,217 shares in the company on July 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,305,835 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $13.62, valuing the transaction at approximately $888,058.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage and technology platform. The company's unique structure allows real estate professionals to work remotely while providing them with a range of tools and services to enhance their operations.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 314,462 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc is currently trading at a market cap of approximately $2.20 billion. With the current share price of $13.62, the company has a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current valuation metrics.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.77, suggesting that eXp World Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The insider transaction trend at eXp World Holdings Inc shows a predominance of selling activities over the past year, which could be an indicator of the insiders perspective on the stocks future performance.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

