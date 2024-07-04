Insider Selling: CEO Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Box Inc (BOX)

On July 2, 2024, Aaron Levie, CEO of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company.

Box Inc, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a leading cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. The company's platform allows users to securely share and access files, collaborate on projects, and streamline workflow processes across an enterprise.

Over the past year, Aaron Levie has sold a total of 40,000 shares of Box Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Box Inc were trading at $26.26 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.74, which is above the industry median of 26.875.

The GF Value of Box Inc is estimated at $32.06, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sell event and the associated data provide a snapshot of the current financial and ownership status of Box Inc, as well as insights into the valuation of its stock in the market.

