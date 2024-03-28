Lara Caimi, President of Worldwide Field Operations at Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT), sold 19,379 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $39 per share, resulting in a total value of $755,781.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) is a company that provides solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), including hardware, software, and cloud services that enable the deployment of connected operations. The company's technology is used across various industries for applications such as vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow, compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls.

Over the past year, Lara Caimi has sold a total of 221,608 shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale further aligns with the overall trend observed within the company, where there have been 169 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) were trading at $39, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.804 billion.

Insider Sell: Samsara Inc (IOT) Executive Lara Caimi Disposes of 19,379 Shares

The insider transaction history for Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring the company's stock performance and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

