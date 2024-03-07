Bassil Dahiyat, President & CEO of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), sold 12,528 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $23.43 per share, resulting in a total value of $293,501.04.

Xencor Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. The company's proprietary XmAb technology platform enables the creation of antibody drug candidates with improved biological activity and pharmacokinetics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 93,627 shares of Xencor Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Xencor Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Xencor Inc's shares were trading at $23.43 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of $1.451 billion.

With the current share price of $23.43 and a GuruFocus Value of $27.84, Xencor Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: President & CEO Bassil Dahiyat Sells 12,528 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Xencor Inc.

Insider Sell: President & CEO Bassil Dahiyat Sells 12,528 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Xencor Inc's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

