Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Admin. Officer Darren Wells Sells 8,746 Shares of Goodyear Tire ...

Darren Wells, the Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT), has sold 8,746 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11.83 per share, resulting in a total value of $103,477.18.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,895 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded buys over the same period.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is a well-known manufacturer of tires and rubber products. The company operates globally, providing tire and rubber products for a variety of vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, and earthmoving and mining equipment. Goodyear also offers related services to the automotive industry and operates tire and auto service center outlets where it offers its products for retail sale and provides automotive repair and other services.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells during this period.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co were trading at $11.83, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.373 billion.

With the stock price at $11.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.08, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions can be subject to various personal financial needs or portfolio strategies and may not always indicate a bearish outlook on the company.

For more detailed information on Darren Wells's insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

SEC Filing

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

