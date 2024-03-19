Insider Sell: EVP & CFO Matthew Calderone Sells 3,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding ...

Matthew Calderone, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $145.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $436,080.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, the parent company of management and technology consulting service provider Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., specializes in providing a range of services to the US government in defense, intelligence, and civil markets. Additionally, the company offers management and technology consulting to major corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations.

Over the past year, the insider has made a total of 1 sale transaction, selling 3,000 shares, and has not made any purchase transactions. The latest sale by the insider reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the valuation front, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's shares were trading at $145.36 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 46.46, which is above both the industry median of 17.45 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.22, indicating that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

