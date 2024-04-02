Cimpress PLC (NASDAQ:CMPR), a global leader in mass customization, has reported an insider transaction involving Florian Baumgartner, the Executive Vice President and CEO of Vista, a subsidiary of Cimpress. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider sold 5,683 shares of the company on April 1, 2024.Florian Baumgartner has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 17,049 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period.The insider transaction history for Cimpress PLC indicates a trend of insider sales, with 13 recorded sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP and CEO of Vista, Florian Baumgartner, Sells 5,683 Shares of Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

On the valuation front, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $89.97 on the date of the insider's recent transaction, bringing the company's market cap to $2.439 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 59.47, which is above both the industry median of 19.51 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.Cimpress PLC's stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, based on a GuruFocus Value of $70.48.

Insider Sell: EVP and CEO of Vista, Florian Baumgartner, Sells 5,683 Shares of Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Cimpress PLC specializes in mass customization through its various brands, offering a wide range of products and services that enable individuals and businesses to customize and produce personalized products efficiently and cost-effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

