Insider Sell: COO Andrew Burton Sells 20,653 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Andrew Burton, the Chief Operating Officer of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD), has sold 20,653 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $48.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,005,622.69.

Rapid7 Inc is a cybersecurity company that provides analytics solutions for security and IT operations. The company's products include threat exposure management, incident detection and response, and application security solutions. Rapid7 helps organizations reduce risk, improve security operations, and increase business efficiency.

Over the past year, Andrew Burton has sold a total of 107,957 shares of Rapid7 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Rapid7 Inc shows a pattern of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rapid7 Inc were trading at $48.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.100 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.62, with a GuruFocus Value of $78.43. This valuation suggests that Rapid7 Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

