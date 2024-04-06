Insider Sell: Chairperson & CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 30,000 Shares of United ...

Martine Rothblatt, Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR), sold 30,000 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $231.92 per share, resulting in a total value of $6,957,600.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapeutics for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other orphan diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 472,425 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 54 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $231.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.0037 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.77, which is lower than the industry median of 29.23 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $231.92 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $273.60 indicates that United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

