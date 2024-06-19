Insider Sell: CEO Mark Arian Sells 20,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY)

On June 18, 2024, Mark Arian, CEO of Consulting at Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 81,484 shares of Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm, synchronizing strategy and talent to drive superior performance for their clients. The company offers a range of services from organizational strategy to rewards and benefits, recruiting talented individuals, and developing future leaders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Korn Ferry, where there have been 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Korn Ferry were trading at $66.33 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Korn Ferry stands at 20.66, which is above both the industry median of 17.555 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Korn Ferry is estimated at $63.10 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and perspectives on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

