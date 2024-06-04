Insider Sale: SVP, Chief Technology Officer Cyril Perducat Sells Shares of Rockwell Automation ...

On June 3, 2024, Cyril Perducat, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), sold 659 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,630 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, provides solutions and services designed to improve productivity and sustainability. The company operates in multiple segments, including Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services.

Over the past year, Cyril Perducat has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 1,108 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 46 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Rockwell Automation Inc were trading at $260.11 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $29.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.22, which is above both the industry median of 23.06 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Rockwell Automation Inc is estimated at $311.85 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Cyril Perducat provides an insight into the insider activity at Rockwell Automation Inc, reflecting a pattern of more frequent selling among insiders over the past year.

