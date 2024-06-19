Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Daniel Borges Sells 3,095 Shares of Iron ...

On June 17, 2024, Daniel Borges, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), sold 3,095 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $86.83 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding to help organizations lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information.

Over the past year, Daniel Borges has sold a total of 4,091 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc was trading at $86.83 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $26.00 billion. This valuation places the company's price-earnings ratio at 134.39, significantly above both the industry median of 16.59 and the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Iron Mountain Inc is estimated at $62.74 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the companys past performance and estimated future business outcomes. This valuation metric suggests that investors should exercise caution if considering investing at current price levels.

