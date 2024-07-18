On July 16, 2024, Steven Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cencora Inc (NYSE:COR), sold 10,755 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 285,088 shares of Cencora Inc.

Cencora Inc, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, is a global healthcare company focused on improving product access, increasing supply chain efficiency, and enhancing patient care. The company operates through various segments, including Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing.

Over the past year, Steven Collis has sold a total of 192,657 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Cencora Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 31 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $222.12, giving the company a market cap of approximately $44.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.63, which is above the industry median of 18.28 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Cencora Inc is $201.61, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

Insider Sale: Steven Collis Sells 10,755 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

This sale by the insider reflects transactions that are part of the broader trading activities involving company executives and other insiders, providing investors and market watchers with insights into internal perspectives on the company's stock value and performance.

