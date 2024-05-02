On May 1, 2024, Michael Jones, Sr. Vice President, Aftersales at Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI), sold 1,400 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Group 1 Automotive Inc operates in the automotive industry, focusing on automotive retail. The company offers new and used vehicles, vehicle financing, and insurance products. It operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 2,850 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc were priced at $294.63 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.92, which is below both the industry median of 16.685 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GPI shares is estimated at $298.15, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

Insider Sale: Sr. Vice President, Aftersales Michael Jones Sells 1,400 Shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

