Sr. Vice President, Systems Chi-hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) on June 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 173,193 shares of the company.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a technology company that focuses on the development of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression, image processing, and computer vision processors. These products are used in a variety of human and computer vision applications including surveillance, automotive, drones, and wearable cameras.

Over the past year, Chi-hong Ju has sold a total of 27,810 shares of Ambarella Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Ambarella Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 41 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Ambarella Inc were trading at $52.9 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $2.188 billion. Based on the GF Value of $50.30, the stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: Sr. Vice President, Systems Chi-hong Ju Sells Shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other strategic decisions. Investors often monitor insider sales to gain insights into both the personal actions of company executives and the potential future performance of the company's stock.

