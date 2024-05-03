On May 1, 2024, Walter Woltosz, Director and 10% Owner of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP), sold 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) specializes in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development. The software is used to predict the properties of molecules with potential therapeutic effects, aiding in the drug development process.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 260,000 shares of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Insider Sale at Simulations Plus Inc (SLP): Director and 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) were priced at $45.95. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $933.7 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 88.15, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $57.06. The current price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

