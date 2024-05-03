Insider Sale: Senior Vice President Brian Rich Sells Shares of CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

On May 2, 2024, Brian Rich, Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) is an energy company primarily focused on providing natural gas and electricity to its customers in Michigan. The company operates through various subsidiaries, including Consumers Energy, its principal subsidiary.

Shares of CMS Energy Corp were priced at $61.1 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $18.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.74, which is above the industry median of 14.82.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $58.31, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This suggests that CMS Energy Corp is Fairly Valued in the market.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and eight insider sells at CMS Energy Corp, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

