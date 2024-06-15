On June 12, 2024, Dawn Maroney, President of Markets at Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc.

Alignment Healthcare Inc, a company focused on providing customized healthcare in the United States to the senior population, primarily through its Medicare Advantage plans, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 21 insider sells during this period.

The recent sale by the insider occurred when shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc were priced at $8.21, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.59 billion. This pricing places the stock below its GF Value of $16.40, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GF Value, a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock, is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Currently, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.5, indicating that it is a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

Insider Sale: President of Markets Dawn Maroney Sells 20,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Insider Sale: President of Markets Dawn Maroney Sells 20,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Over the past year, Dawn Maroney has sold a total of 103,801 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This trend in insider behavior can provide insights into the company's stock valuation and future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

