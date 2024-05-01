Insider Sale: President and COO John Hildebrandt Sells 6,000 Shares of Pricesmart Inc (PSMT)

On April 29, 2024, John Hildebrandt, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Pricesmart Inc operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides a broad selection of merchandise, often in bulk sizes, at competitive prices, catering primarily to individual members and business owners.

The shares were sold at a price of $81.92, valuing the transaction at approximately $491,520. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Pricesmart Inc stands at 0 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest sale, Pricesmart Inc has a market cap of approximately $2.47 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 20.25, which is above the industry median of 16.11.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Pricesmart Inc is estimated at $86.40 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Pricesmart Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and valuation metrics as part of their investment decision-making process.

