Insider Sale: President & CEO Claire Spofford Sells 20,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL)

On July 10, 2024, Claire Spofford, President & CEO of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $33.83 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 194,961.04 shares of J.Jill Inc.

J.Jill Inc is a retailer of women's apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company offers a range of products that cater to women looking for comfortable, stylish, and easy-to-wear fashion.

Over the past year, Claire Spofford has sold a total of 30,000 shares of J.Jill Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for J.Jill Inc shows a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of J.Jill Inc were trading at $33.83 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $430.559 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.94, which is lower than the industry median of 17.55.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $21.40, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58. This suggests that J.Jill Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

