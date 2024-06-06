Insider Sale at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Deanna Lund, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS), sold 6,000 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 303,909 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Deanna Lund has sold a total of 145,116 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, where there have been 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in advanced defense technology, focusing on unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity/warfare, and microwave electronics among other areas in the defense sector.

On the day of the sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were priced at $21.91, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 33.905 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $18.38, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

