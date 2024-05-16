On May 15, 2024, Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Dealmakers & Wealth at FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $445.81 each, totaling $668,715.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service for the investment and corporate communities. The company's solutions are used by analysts, portfolio managers, and other financial professionals to analyze market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed investment decisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,321 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc was trading at $445.81 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $16.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.27, which is above both the industry median of 19.3 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FactSet Research Systems Inc is estimated at $485.10 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

Insider Sale at FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS): EVP Goran Skoko Sells 1,500 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Insider Sale at FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS): EVP Goran Skoko Sells 1,500 Shares

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

