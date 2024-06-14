Insider Sale: EVP & General Manager US Barry Flannelly Sells 19,164 Shares of Incyte Corp (INCY)

Barry Flannelly, Executive Vice President & General Manager US of Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY), executed a sale of 19,164 shares in the company on June 12, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 66,377 shares of Incyte Corp.

Incyte Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company's primary products target oncology and inflammation.

Over the past year, Barry Flannelly has sold a total of 19,164 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Incyte Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Incyte Corp were trading at $60, giving the company a market cap of $13.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.68, which is lower than the industry median of 27.025 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Incyte Corp has a GF Value of $86.38. With the current price of $60, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential valuation perspectives of Incyte Corp.

