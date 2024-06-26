Insider Sale: EVP, General Counsel Ryan Brown Sells 38,957 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Ryan Brown, EVP, General Counsel of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), sold 38,957 shares of the company on June 25, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 17,129 shares of the company.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company is known for its pioneering work in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other muscle-related conditions.

Over the past year, Ryan Brown has sold a total of 40,957 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and 5 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc were trading at $161.61, giving the company a market cap of $14.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 395.15, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is estimated at $167.64 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

