Insider Sale: EVP of CROCS Brand Anne Mehlman Sells 7,150 Shares

On June 17, 2024, Anne Mehlman, Executive Vice President of CROCS Brand, executed a sale of 7,150 shares of Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX). The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 143,075 shares of the company.

Crocs Inc, known for its innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, utilizes proprietary closed-cell resin, Croslite, to produce lightweight, non-marking, and odor-resistant shoes. This distinctive offering has allowed Crocs to carve a niche in the footwear industry.

Shares of Crocs Inc were priced at $159.01 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $9.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Crocs Inc is 12.34, which is below both the industry median of 19.03 and the companys historical median.

The GF Value of Crocs Inc is $129.37, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

Over the past year, Anne Mehlman has engaged in multiple transactions involving Crocs Inc shares, selling a total of 7,150 shares and purchasing 1,950 shares. The insider transaction history for Crocs Inc shows a pattern of 6 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

The valuation metrics and insider activity provide a snapshot of Crocs Inc's financial landscape and insider confidence, which are essential for investors tracking stock performance and company health.

