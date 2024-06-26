Insider Sale: EVP & COO Philip Titterton Sells 21,910 Shares of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Philip Titterton, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI), sold 21,910 shares of the company on June 24, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 157,528 shares of TTM Technologies Inc.

TTM Technologies Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and radio-frequency (RF) components and assemblies. The company serves a diverse range of markets including aerospace, defense, automotive, networking and communications, and medical industries.

Over the past year, Philip Titterton has sold a total of 21,910 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for TTM Technologies Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 19 insider sells over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of TTM Technologies Inc were trading at $18.99, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.02 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3. The GF Value of $14.60 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the actions of key executives within TTM Technologies Inc.

