Insider Sale: EVP and CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells Shares of Intuit Inc (INTU)

On July 3, 2024, Sandeep Aujla, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU), executed a sale of 1,061 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,333.132 shares of Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc is a leading provider of financial management, tax, and accounting software for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company's popular products include TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, which are designed to simplify complex financial processes and empower users with real-time insights.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,415 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where Intuit Inc has seen 30 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Intuit Inc were trading at $651.27 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $184.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 60.88, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 26.875 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Intuit Inc is calculated at $604.88, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

